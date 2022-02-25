LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The "Joints for Jabs" pop-up vaccination campaign is back this weekend at The Source dispensary.
The event is a partnership between the dispensary and Immunize Nevada. Healthcare workers will be on site from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 to administer COVID-19 vaccines or booster shots.
All three vaccines are available, they said.
Anyone who gets a shot and is 21 or older, or 18 and older with a medical cannabis card, will get a voucher to redeem a pre-rolled joint for a penny at The Source.
The Source is located at 2550 S. Rainbow Boulevard, suite 8.
