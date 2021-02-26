LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Health officials from Nevada and the federal government urge Americans to get "any" vaccine that is made available, as the Food and Drug Administration is prepared to approve a third vaccine candidate.
Nevada officials said they are prepared to order doses if the FDA moves forward, and citizens would not get their choice of vaccine at public sites.
"If you get any one of these vaccines, it prevents you from getting sick and dying from [COVID-19]," said Dr. Christina Madison, founder of the Public Health Pharmacist and associate professor at Roseman University of Health Sciences.
Moderna and Pfizer have an efficacy rate of around 95%. Johnson & Johnson has a 85% efficacy rate against severe disease, 72% rate against moderate illness in the U.S., and 66 percent worldwide.
Dr. Madison cautions people to take the numbers in their context: the first two vaccines were created in 2020 prior to the emergence of dangerous variants. Johnson & Johnson's candidate was tested in the U.S., South Africa and South America, where concerning variants are present.
There's also hope from the FDA that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine could provide protection longer.
"It's not just efficacy. It's efficacy, but for how long?" Dr. Madison said.
The new candidate provides access for those with limited travel access, rural communities, impoverished areas and third world countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.