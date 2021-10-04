LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to an analysis from GasBuddy, gas prices in Las Vegas have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.84 per gallon.
The company says the data is based on a daily survey of 649 stations in Las Vegas.
As such, GasBuddy says that gas prices in Las Vegas are 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.22 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to the news release, the cheapest station in Las Vegas is priced at $3.49 per gallon today while the most expensive is $4.18 per gallon, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $3.17 per gallon while the highest is $4.87 per gallon, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.
The company notes that the national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Nevada- $3.89/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.95/g.
- San Bernardino- $4.32/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.31/g.
- Riverside- $4.30/g, unchanged from last week's $4.29/g.
