LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Garth Brooks has postponed his concert at Allegiant Stadium amid the pandemic, the singer announced Wednesday.
In a news release, organizers said the concert will now be held Feb. 27, 2021.
All tickets originally purchased for the Aug. 22 event will be honored at for the concert in February.
Announced in March, the August show was expected to open Allegiant Stadium as the first major concert held inside the home of the Raiders.
Allegiant Stadium on Friday is expected to hit its substantial completion date.
According to the release, during the initial sale, Brooks sold over 65,000 tickets in 75 minutes.
