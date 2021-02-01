Garth Brooks

This file photo shows country singer Garth Brooks. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

 Kevork Djansezian

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Garth Brooks has rescheduled his massive stadium concert in Las Vegas for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert, once set for Aug. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium, was rescheduled to Feb. 27 last July. Brooks' team announced it would be rescheduled again to July 10, 2021.

Originally announced in March 2020, the show was expected to open Allegiant Stadium as the first major concert held inside the home of the Raiders.

All 65,000+ tickets will be honored for the new date, his team said. According to a news release, Brooks' concert sold out in 75 minutes.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.