LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Garth Brooks has rescheduled his massive stadium concert in Las Vegas for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert, once set for Aug. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium, was rescheduled to Feb. 27 last July. Brooks' team announced it would be rescheduled again to July 10, 2021.
Originally announced in March 2020, the show was expected to open Allegiant Stadium as the first major concert held inside the home of the Raiders.
All 65,000+ tickets will be honored for the new date, his team said. According to a news release, Brooks' concert sold out in 75 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.