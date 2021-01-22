LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's Gaming Control Board is warning casinos and hotels about large gatherings for Super Bowl LV amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GCB issued a memo dated Jan. 20 regarding Directive 35 from Gov. Steve Sisolak, which extends the statewide "pause" through Feb. 14. The directive enforces strict capacity and gathering rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Gaming regulators are worried that parties for Super Bowl LV, set for Feb. 7, could be in violation of the directive. Regulators warn that large gatherings to watch the game could result in disciplinary action.
"With vaccination now occurring and with Governor Sisolak’s recent reprioritization of front-line gaming employees in the vaccination queue, now is the time to ensure that the Nevada gaming industry can seize every available competitive advantage associated with widespread industry vaccination and rigorous safety and cleanliness practices," the memo reads. "Short term gains achieved at the expense of the industry’s longer-term ability to rightly proclaim itself the safest tourism and convention host site in the world could prove shortsighted."
READ THE ADVISORY ON SUPER BOWL GATHERINGS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.