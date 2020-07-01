LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced Wednesday that since it began enforcing health and safety policies for reopening on June 4, the agency has opened 111 regulatory cases statewide related to non-compliance.

According to a news release, since June 4, the Gaming Control Board's Enforcement Division has conducted 1,453 inspections and observations of nonrestricted licensees and 6,008 inspections and observations of restricted licensees. Those observations and inspections have resulted in the opening of 111 regulatory cases statewide, relating to non-compliance with the Board’s Health and Safety Policies, the release notes.

Gov. Sisolak permitted Nevada casinos to reopen their doors on June 4 after being closed due to the pandemic.

According to the Gaming Control Board, any information prepared or obtained by the Board relating to a licensee’s compliance with the Health and Safety Policies is confidential.

"Pursuant to the authority granted to the Board in section 35 of Emergency Directive 021, the Board has worked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to monitor gaming licensees’ compliance with the Board’s Health and Safety Policies,” said James Taylor, Chief of Enforcement.

The Gaming Control Board also notes that it is working in conjunction with Nevada OSHA, Clark County Business License Department and the City of Las Vegas Business License Department to monitor and enforce gaming licensees’ compliance with the Governor’s Directives and the Board Health & Safety Policies.

“The Gaming Control Board is committed to work with our state and local partners to enforce Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directives and the Board’s Health and Safety Policies. Non-compliance with federal, state, local laws, or the Health and Safety Policies constitute a violation of Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 5.011, which may result in the Board taking disciplinary action against a noncompliant licensee.” said Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan.