FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos rode a robust economic rebound from coronavirus restrictions in June, taking in more than $1 billion in winnings for the fourth straight month and nearly reaching the all-time record set a month earlier, state regulators reported Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)