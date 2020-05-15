The ambiance of packed Las Vegas bars and nightclubs that draw tourists from around the globe may temporarily halt for 2020 or longer, according to industry insiders.
Leaders from the American Nightlife Association and the International Nightlife Association tell FOX5, from Las Vegas to around the globe, industry insiders are brainstorming ways to reopen, if at all.
Governor Steve Sisolak nor state officials have provided a reopening date for bars and nightclubs.
Different industry insiders have different opinions on what will happen when nightclubs reopen-- but agree chasing profits will be a challenge, with current business models.
Ryan Dahlstrom of the Nightclub Hall of Fame has a gloomier outlook for the venues, if they do not adapt. The consultant has helped develop numerous nightclub, bar and entertainment venues in Vegas and beyond.
"I think [nightclubs are] gone for at least the rest of this year-- possibly part of next year," he said.
Dahlstrom believes, with current business models and without packed crowds in many of the venues, profit margins will take a huge dip, leading to possible forced closures.
Dahlstrom estimates many venues in Vegas and industry-wide could shut down, as rent is still due for facilities.
Diminished capacities will compound problems.
"A landowner will not take 25 percent of rent. Utility companies will not take 25 percent of the cost to operate. A venue that sells just alcohol cannot generate revenue. If they sell food, they can have some revenue," said JC Diaz, president of the American Nightlife Association and vice president of the International Nightlife Association.
Diaz said nightclubs and nightlife venues with more than just dancing and alcohol can survive and make profit. Some venues may need to reinvent themselves to do so, with table and bottle service for customers.
Dahlstrom sees a different vision for large Vegas venues: use the space for corporate events, with an invite-only list for guests.
"They have the footprints to rearrange their rooms. We could control the rules, before they open up. We could communicate what we are wearing--masks or no masks," Dahlstrom said.
Dahlstrom and Diaz said Vegas will set the standard for tourism across the globe, and Nevada officials must remember: nightlife is a part of tourism.
"A lot of countries are looking at [Vegas] to take the lead-- what the quality and standards should be," Diaz said.
[thumbdown] I currently manage some of the top Nightlife and Dayclub venues in Las Vegas. I have been lucky to be a part of this amazing industry for the past 10 years. I have never heard of Ryan Dahlstrom. I would recommend using a more credible source. Maybe someone that actually works daily with our resorts or at least someone that is not self promoting or tagging our venues to appear as credible.
It’s gone from “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” to Nothing happens in Vegas stay away from Vegas... thanks to Dicktator Sissylick.
