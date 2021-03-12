LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who are unemployed and belong to a group that is already eligible to be vaccinated in Nevada need only provide documentation of previous employment at vaccine clinics in Clark County.
The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday provided clarification for people who belong to occupational groups that are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but have been furloughed or laid off.
"In addition to individuals who are currently employed, people in these groups who were furloughed or laid off and are re-entering the workforce or seeking employment are eligible to be vaccinated," the SNHD email said.
