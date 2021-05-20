HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Starting Friday, fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to ditch their masks while playing at Cowabunga Bay.
The change to the water park's COVID-19 protocols was announced after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance on face masks.
“Beginning Friday masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests,” said Shane Huish, park owner.
For the time being, the park will continue to require employees except lifeguards to wear face coverings. Lifeguards are not required to wear the masks as they "monitor bodies of water," the announcement said.
"This policy will also be reviewed after the State of Nevada moves towards new regulations beginning June 1st," the announcement said.
