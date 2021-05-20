LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning to attend an Aviators game at the Las Vegas Ballpark? Fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now permitted to leave masks at home.
According to updated guidance from the Ballpark, in response to the updated mask guidance from the CDC and local officials, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated patrons.
Fans who have not been fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face covering throughout the ballpark, unless actively eating or drinking, the Ballpark notes.
All staff and venders will be required to wear masks in public areas.
Attending a game this weekend? Please note our updated guidelines. pic.twitter.com/qy85yMlRJj— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) May 20, 2021
