LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Independent contractors gathered outside the Grant Sawyer State Office Monday morning demanding answers from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).
Protesters rallied and held signs while traffic passed along Washington Blvd., with one sign reading ‘Stand up, Speak out,’ after weeks have passed and excessive claims have bogged down the unemployment disbursement process.
Tabitha Asare runs her own business and said that she along with a majority of gig workers in Nevada haven’t seen one check through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a form of aid for independent contractors losing money during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DETR response to protest can be found below:
DETR understands people are frustrated and today’s demonstration is an expression of that frustration. We continue to work tirelessly to address pending claims and bandwidth issues by processing automated resolutions, adding staff, and bringing in new technology. Nearly 500,000 Nevadans have filed for unemployment insurance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, DETR received about 2,000 claims per week, and we are now receiving 2,000 per day. Each claim represents a Nevadan in need, and we are committed to making sure each and every claim is addressed.
Multiple viewers reported issues with DETR's PUA filing system and adjudication center Monday morning. Some viewers said the line would go dead after 30 minutes due to busy phone lines. Others said they couldn't get through at all and were told to try again later.
(1) comment
We're surviving on credit cards. There's ZERO excuse for these delays. Virtually every other state had their PUA system up and running and paying out claims weeks before Nevada. I'm embarrassed to live in this state anymore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.