LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The fruits and vegetables grown from approximately 180 Clark County School District gardens will be used to help feed families in need.

With CCSD campuses closed, the annual Green Our Planet student-run farmer's market that was supposed to take place on Earth Day has been canceled. Thankfully, the produce grown by the students will not go to waste.

According to a news release, the fruits and vegetables that students helped grow will be used to make meals that will be delivered through Clark County's "Delivering with Dignity" program.

The "Delivering with Dignity" program launched in March as an emergency response to the healthcare and economic crisis created by the coronavirus, the program delivers high-quality meals made by independently owned restaurants directly to the doorsteps of individuals most in need, the release said.

Thousands of vegetables originally intended to be sold by students at the farmers market will be utilized by local restaurants to prepare 800 meals for delivery.

“We are thankful for our farmers who have been working hard to be sure none of the produce goes to waste,” said Ciara Byrne, co-founder and co-CEO of Green Our Planet. “Only a month ago, we were preparing for the nation's largest farmers market and then one of our biggest concerns became where will all this produce go? So, it only makes sense for the students to give their vegetables to families in need.”