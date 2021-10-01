LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Friday night's minor league baseball game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Reno Aces has been canceled due to COVID-19.
According to a statement from the Reno Aces, the Friday night game has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing.
"The time will allow for the results of additional testing to become available, and determine next steps for the remainder of the season," the team said in the statement.
According to the Reno Aces, fans who purchased tickets to tonight’s game can use those tickets for either of the remaining two games this series. Tomorrow’s game will remain as scheduled, with a 4:05 p.m. PT first pitch from Greater Nevada Field, the team said.
