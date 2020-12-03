LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New Year's Eve on Fremont Street is not being granted after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to a statement released by the Fremont Street Experience, the new year's eve plan was denied since large gatherings were not being permitted by the state.
“We submitted our plans for a New Year’s Eve event over a month ago prior to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. It is our understanding that currently no permits for large gatherings have been approved by the state. Fremont Street Experience is unique in that we are a public street and we will evaluate all our options regarding New Year’s Eve with our top priority being the health and safety of our guests, partners and employees.”
