LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fremont Street Experience is holding a job fair Wednesday, July 28.
Open positions include:
-SlotZilla Ride Operators
-Retail Sales Associates
-Security Officers
-Custodians
-3D Motion Graphics Designer
-Business Analyst
-Maintenance Planner, Attractions
-Social Media Specialist
-Sr. Maintenance Manager, Attractions
-Attractions Engineer
-Attractions Maintenance Tech 2
-Event Staff Assistant
All positions available are eligible for full benefits including medical, dental, vision, and tuition reimbursement. Select positions are also available for quarterly bonuses.
The event is happening from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. near the elevator lobby at the Fremont Street Parking garage.
Anyone interested must apply online prior to the job fair at https://vegasexperience.com/about-us/jobs/ .
