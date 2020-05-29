LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular tourist destination will reopen next week ahead of multiple Las Vegas casinos reopening to the public.
Fremont Street Experience will open at 9 a.m. June 3, a day before Las Vegas casinos will be allowed to reopen.
“The health and well-being of our guests, tenants, resort partners and employees remain a top priority to Fremont Street Experience,” Fremont Street Experience CEO Patrick Hughes said in a statement. “Although experiences will be altered to adjust to this new normal, we are committed to reinvigorating downtown Las Vegas and helping make a positive impact in the community. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Fremont Street Experience soon.”
The Viva Vision digital canopy above Fremont Street will display a countdown to 12:01 a.m. June 4, when casinos can reopen their doors.
According to a media release, the Slotzilla zipline will reopen June 4 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.