LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to visit Fremont Street Experience on New Year's Eve will have to pay a security fee to enter the area.
According to Fremont Street Experience, visitors will have to purchase a wristband via a $25 security fee. The fee can be paid for online or purchased at the SlotZilla office and all hotel properties on Fremont Street Experience.
After 6:00 p.m. on Dec, 31, wristbands can be purchased at all gates in addition to online, SlotZilla office and all hotel properties on Fremont Street Experience.
Those staying at a hotel in downtown Las Vegas will receive a wristband that provides access to the mall. Access to the mall starts at 6 p.m.
Attendees with a wristband will be able to enter neighboring hotel and casinos on Fremont Street Experience, organizers said.
On New Year's Eve, starting at 5 p.m., Fremont Street Experience will clear the mall and close for a security sweep, according to officials. The area will the re-open at 6 p.m. for guests with a valid wristband.
Fremont Street Experience notes that due to COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the state, there will not be live entertainment or bands in the mall this year.
Among other safety measures, Fremont Street Experience states that "everyone will need to wear a mask at all times and practice 6’ feet of social distancing."
Organizers note that New Year's Eve will be open to those 21+ with valid ID.
For more information, visit: vegasexperience.com/nye-faq/
