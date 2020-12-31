LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fremont Street Experience announced Thursday morning that it will be restricting access to the area on New Year's Eve.
According to a statement from Fremont Street Experience, only hotel guests of Binion’s, California Hotel & Casino, Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, Four Queens Hotel & Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Golden Nugget Las Vegas will be permitted in the area from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Those who previously purchased the $25 "security fee" will receive a full refund, FSE said in a statement.
Organizers said that the decision to restrict access to the area on New Year's Eve was "made out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our guests, employees and community."
Members of Nevada’s coronavirus task force said Tuesday that the New Year’s Eve event on Fremont Street Experience expected to be attended by at least 14,000 people could be a superspreader event that overruns hospitals.
