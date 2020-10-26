LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced Monday that its free downtown shuttle service will relaunch this week with additional stops.
According to a news release, the free Vegas Loop shuttle will once again provide transportation service beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28. The service has added a third vehicle which will allow for four additional stops.
New stops added to the loop include Circa, The Strat, Symphony Park and City Hall. All the stops are available on the Downtown Loop map.
The Loop will run Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday/Saturday 3 to 10 p.m. Face coverings will be required, as well as social distancing, on the reduced-capacity shuttle service, the city said.
“As we welcome everyone back to Las Vegas, we want to make sure that there is a quick, free and convenient way to visit all of our amazing attractions,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “We will be following safety guidelines, including social distancing, on the shuttles, and we invite everyone to take a ride on the Downtown Loop.”
