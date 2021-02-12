LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New start-up company called Pills2Me is working to help seniors get the medication they need during the pandemic. It's a free delivery pharmacy service for local seniors 65+.
Customers can download the app, sign up, place a delivery request and receive the delivery at their doorstep as soon as 30 minutes later.
You can find how to download it here.
There's also a toll free number for seniors with less access to technology: 1-800-475-7488
We talked to the founder and CEO, Leslie Asanga, who says a lot of people were abandoning their prescriptions once the pandemic hit.
"In a time where you can literally order pizza, food and have it delivered to you in not time, it's hard for people to get prescriptions that are essential. So it was kind of a no-brainer to me," Asanga said.
They also deliver prescriptions to people under 65-years-old for a fee.
Pills2Me just established its headquarters in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.