LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The free monoclonal antibody clinic that opened in Las Vegas wants anyone sick with COVID-19 to know that they have plenty of appointments and enough supply to help anyone in need.
Health officials with the state of Nevada launched two monoclonal antibody clinics across the state with help from federal funding.
The clinic at Elite Medical Center on Harmon Avenue offers sotrovimab, the only cocktail approved by the Food and Drug Administration to fight the omicron variant.
The treatment, which was in short supply during the height of the omicron surge, is recommended for people with moderate to severe symptoms who may be high risk, or at-risk of going to the hospital.
"The chances of that individual going into the hospital diminish If you get [the treatment] early, it will allow it will kill the virus to a point or destroy the virus to a point that it does not go into your lungs and heart and other organs that affect them adversely. In a few days you will feel better," said Dr. Rashid Chotani, global medical director of IEM Health.
The clinic also offers Evusheld, a treatment for those with cancer or who are severely immunocompromised who cannot get the vaccine due to current medications.
"There are two shots [of Evosheld]. They are protected for at least six months," Chotani said.
Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center is at 150 E. Harmon Ave. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome. Doctors and patients can call 702-481-4209.
