LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families now can access licensed mental health support for their teens at Southern Hills Hospital.
The hospital announced on Tuesday the launch of Teen Talks, a free support group for ages 12 to 17 to help deal with depression, anxiety, academic challenges, relationships and more. The group is facilitated by a licensed clinical social worker.
Teen Talks is taking place on Thursdays, 4-5 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Those interested can call 702-290-7725 for more information.
