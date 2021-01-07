Flu vaccine

When it comes to vaccinating yourself -- or your kids -- against the flu, there are two options in the United States: a traditional shot or a nasal spray. Yet among children, the nasal spray appeared to have reduced effectiveness against the flu, compared with the shot, in past flu seasons, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics on Monday.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --  A Nevada public health nonprofit is hosting a flu shot clinic free and open to the public in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

Immunize Nevada says that federal, state and local health experts recommend that everyone six months and older get the flu vaccine every year, to prevent the contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization or death in extreme cases. 

Masks must be worn and social distancing and all COVID-19 health guidelines must be followed at the clinic, which will be held at Promise Land Community Church (3636 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite A1).

"Flu vaccines have been given to millions of Americans for more than 50 years, and research shows that people who get the flu vaccine are less likely to get the flu, be hospitalized or even die from the flu. Flu vaccination also reduces the need to go to a doctor’s office, urgent care, or hospital, freeing up healthcare resources to care for COVID-19 patients," the nonprofit said in a statement on Thursday. 
 

