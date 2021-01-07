LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada public health nonprofit is hosting a flu shot clinic free and open to the public in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Immunize Nevada says that federal, state and local health experts recommend that everyone six months and older get the flu vaccine every year, to prevent the contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization or death in extreme cases.
Masks must be worn and social distancing and all COVID-19 health guidelines must be followed at the clinic, which will be held at Promise Land Community Church (3636 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite A1).
