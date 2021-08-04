LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard and Community Ambulance will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination services five nights a week. The services are available from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., in the parking lot of University of Nevada Las Vegas Stan Fulton building on 801 east Flamingo Road, near Paradise Road.
It opened Wednesday, Aug. 4 and will run again Thursday, Aug. 5. It will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights. Its five-day a week schedule will be Sunday through Thursday evenings starting on Aug. 8. Appointments are not necessary. The site will have about 300 doses of vaccines and 500 tests each night. Vaccines and tests will operate on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
“Clark County is working with the state of Nevada, the Health District, UNLV and other community partners to ensure that the public can access COVID-19 vaccinations and testing services at times and locations that are as convenient as possible,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said, a member of the Southern Nevada Health District’s Board of Health. “The most effective way for us to limit the spread of COVID-19 is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We also need people to get tested if they develop symptoms and to stay home if they are sick to help keep our caseloads down and to protect our hospitals from getting overcrowded.”
“COVID-19 continues to be a serious threat to the health and safety of our community,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said, also a member of the Health District’s Board of Health. “Our testing and vaccination drive-thru sites have been popular with the public throughout the pandemic. We hope the evening hours offered at this site in the center of the Las Vegas valley will be easy and convenient for people to use after work and on their days off.”
The three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, requiring two doses for maximum protection, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen one-shot vaccine will be available at the Stan Fulton site location.
Due to increases in COVID-19 caseloads and the positivity rate in Clark County, officials are urging all who aren’t already vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to limit the spread of the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, free and readily available at clinics and pharmacies throughout the community. A list of locations can be found on the Health District’s website: www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine or by calling the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. COVID-19 vaccines is are also available to those who are homebound. For information call (855) 635-0235 or email homebound@snhd.org.
COVID-19 testing also remains an important part of the community’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus. COVID-19 testing information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-testing and on the Nevada Health Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/. People who have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, are encouraged to get tested and to stay home if they are sick.
