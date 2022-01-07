LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- YMCA of Southern Nevada announced that it will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the parking lots of three of its locations.
According to a news release, the YMCA has partnered with Haztech to offer no-cost-to-patient COVID-19 PCR tests at three Las Vegas Valley locations in response to the rising cases of the coronavirus.
The release states that the drive-thru COVID testing will be offered at the below locations during the specific hours listed below:
Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA: 4141 Meadows Lane
DRIVE-THRU HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Centennial Hills YMCA: 6601 N. Buffalo Drive
DRIVE-THRU HOURS:
Monday through Sunday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
SkyView YMCA: 3050 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas
DRIVE-THRU HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
