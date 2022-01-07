Drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- YMCA of Southern Nevada announced that it will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the parking lots of three of its locations.

According to a news release, the YMCA has partnered with Haztech to offer no-cost-to-patient COVID-19 PCR tests at three Las Vegas Valley locations in response to the rising cases of the coronavirus.

The release states that the drive-thru COVID testing will be offered at the below locations during the specific hours listed below:

Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA: 4141 Meadows Lane

DRIVE-THRU HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Centennial Hills YMCA: 6601 N. Buffalo Drive

DRIVE-THRU HOURS:

Monday through Sunday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

SkyView YMCA: 3050 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas

DRIVE-THRU HOURS:

Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.