UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) -- The city of Las Vegas confirmed that all COVID-19 vaccination appointments filled up for a pop-up vaccination site next week.
The city announced the Doolittle Senior Center clinic on Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, all appointments had been filled.
The city recommended checking the Southern Nevada Health District website for latest appointment availability.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced Friday that a free COVID-19 vaccination site for those age 70 and older will open Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Doolittle Senior Center.
According to a news release, the city of Las Vegas, in partnership with Roseman University, Touro University and Nevada State College, will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 3-5 at the Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J Street.
Those interested in the vaccine must register online at https://clvdoolittlevaccinesite.youcanbook.me/, and they should preprint a consent form to bring to their appointment.
The city notes that participation is limited to persons age 70 or older. Appointments start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:15 p.m. each day. This clinic will have a limit of 150 doses a day.
According to the release, staff request that people arrive on time for their appointments, but not arrive more than five minutes before their scheduled time.
Those interested should carefully read the following information before registering.
The city notes in the release that COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended for the following individuals, unless you consult with your primary physician:
- You have known allergies to the ingredients in the Moderna or Pfizer brand of vaccine or if you have any other allergies for which you are prescribed Epinephrine.
- Are an immune-compromised individual.
- Have lupus.
- Have cancer.
- Received any vaccination within 14 days of seeking the COVID-19 vaccination.
- Tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days unless you have cleared the quarantine period AND are symptom free with negative test results.
- If you have been treated with antibodies or plasma for COVID-19, you must wait 90 days from last treatment to get the vaccine.
- On the day of your appointment, please wear clothing that allows easy access to your upper arm. Please wear a face covering over your nose and mouth.
- Medical students will assist with the clinic and vaccine dosages are provided by the Southern Nevada Health District, the release notes.
“I know that many in Ward 5 and around the city have been patiently waiting to be vaccinated, and I look forward to additional sites opening as more doses become available,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “I am thankful that we can prioritize our senior citizens, and I am grateful that we are able to bring these vital vaccinations into the Historic Westside, which has been greatly impacted by this virus.”
Along with the Doolittle site, the Health District also is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/.
(1) comment
More than half of our country is giving the vaccine to 65 and older. Not here in Nevada 70 and older. Always behind we are in Nevada.
