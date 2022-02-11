LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A free COVID-19 treatment clinic has opened in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
The clinic provides no-cost treatment to the most at-risk of severe illness.
A home-health option is also available for residents.
The clinics were funded with $19 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, the state said, and was approved in December.
“These treatment centers are the next step in our COVID-19 response,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in a written statement. “While some people will continue to contract this virus, we now have treatment options and tools to help. This free treatment will benefit many Nevadans.”
Treatments include monoclonal antibody treatments (Sotrovimab) and oral antivirals for those infected with COVID-19 and Evusheld for those residents who are not currently infected and are immunocompromised and need an additional layer of protection, according to the state.
The clinic is opening in partnership with AshBritt Logistics, IEM Health and Las Vegas Infusion Pharmacy.
Appointments, referred by your provider, are free of charge.
For information call 702-481-4209.
