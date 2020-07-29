LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family behind Las Vegas Halloween staple Freakling Bros. announced on Tuesday night that it would be taking a pause this season amid the pandemic.
"Even during tough economic times we've always been committed to opening, regardless of the financial risk. It is with profound sadness that we must announce we will be taking a pause in 2020 for the first time ever," Freakling Bros. said in an announcement shared on social media.
According to the statement, current regulations would not allow the company to present its horror shows with the "intensity" that they're known for. The family went on to say that they also could not guarantee a way to protect patrons or employees and volunteers properly during the pandemic.
The Mollners said they will do their "absolute best" to make it up to their die-hard fans from around the world in Oct. 2021.
Freakling Bros. and its haunted houses have been a staple in the Las Vegas Valley during Halloween time for nearly three decades.
