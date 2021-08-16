LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Frank Lamping Elementary School will transition to distance learning after the school confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases.
According to a parent letter issued by principal Robert Solomon on Monday, August 16, Frank Lamping Elementary School will begin distance learning on Tuesday, August 17 through Friday, August 27 due to multiple people testing positive for COVID-19.
The principal's notice said student who are asymptomatic can return to face-to-face learning on Monday, August 30.
The school and health district will notify families if their student was in close contact with an infected individual.
Families will receive guidance from school administrators and teachers regarding links for distance learning.
Anyone with question regarding distance learning can contact the school at 702-799-1330.
