LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wondering what you'll be able to do after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 dose, or a one-and-done shot?
Dr. Joe Corcoran, chief medical officer with HCA Far West, is in charge of Mountain View, Southern Hills, Sunrise and Sunrise Children’s Hospital.
He said sometime after the first week, and before the end of the second week, of getting your second shot, you are as "maxed out" on the benefit of the vaccine as you can. Mitigation efforts are still needed to protect loved ones.
If your parents, grandparents or some other vulnerable person is in your orbit, you do have to maintain vigilance, but if they are vaccinated as well, feel free to give them a hug guilt-free.
He said for Nevada and the U.S. to responsibly drop the mask mandate, we should be two weeks beyond a 70% threshold where 70% of the population is either vaccinated or previously infected.
At 70%, the virus won’t spread like wildfire. It’ll still pass from person to person, and we will have COVID-19 in our future for a long time, but 70% marks a return to a normal, healthy life.
Viruses survive by changing and COVID-19 variants are a normal life cycle of the virus. Expect an annual booster and to be vigilant, just as we are with the cold and flu.
