LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Michael Levin is the lead vaccine investigator for Wake Clinical Research Center of Nevada. He is leading the local trial of the a possible COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna.
He is also working on a second clinical trial but is only authorized to talk about Moderna. The pharmaceutical company is testing 30,000 people nationwide including about 440 people in the valley.
While he is the lead vaccine investigator for Wake CRCN, and specifically the Principal Investigator for the two vaccine trials currently underway at Wake-CRCN, he is also a pediatrician practicing in Henderson.
Dr. Levin addressed the concerns that development of the vaccine is being driven by politics. He said the FDA standards are still in place, and it would be irresponsible not to make preparations for the wide distribution of a vaccine. He said responsible things are being done regardless of the politics.
He said he understands not everyone will want to take the vaccine and he doesn’t think they should be forced to. Success won’t necessarily mean stopping coronavirus fully.
It may also mean lessening the symptoms, especially in older people, so it would no longer be as serious if they contract it.
Success to Dr. Levin means creating a herd immunity to protect those more vulnerable to COVID-19.
As of the close of September 8, there were 456 local patients enrolled at the local site in the Moderna Phase 3 clinical trial.
