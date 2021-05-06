LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vaccine trials for minors are set to begin in Las Vegas at the Wake Clinical Research Center.
Dr. Michael Levin, lead investigator for the Moderna trials, is conducting COVID-19 vaccine tests on minors ages 12-17, followed by younger kids ages six to 11.
According to Dr. Levin, the Novavax vaccine is effective. He said the trial will require both parents and children giving their permission to be a test subjects. They’ll be given either a vaccine or a placebo, with vaccines running 2 to 1 over placebos, Dr. Levin added.
Kids participating in the trial will return 21 days later for their second shot and again several days after for blood work. Dr. Levin explained that kids and their parents will keep a diary via an app to record temperatures and any local reactions to the vaccine.
The group that received the placebo, will get the vaccine, and the group that got the vaccine will get the placebo, Dr. Levin said. The swap of vaccine and placebo between the test groups is done to gauge any reactions to the vaccine.
Everyone involved in the trials will eventually get the Novavax vaccine, Dr. Levin echoed.
The start of the trials is scheduled in next few weeks. The goal is to enroll between 60-100 patients. Volunteers have already signed up, according to Dr. Levin.
If parents are interested, they can call the study at (702) 893-8968 where they will take their names and even start screening questions.
Any child who had COVID-19 won’t be allowed in the study. If a child had symptoms, but did not test positive for COVID-19, they may be able to enroll.
