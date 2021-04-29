LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the investigators in local Moderna vaccine trials shared his thoughts on the possibility of Clark County reaching herd immunity.
Dr. Michael Levin, lead investigator of the Wake Clinical Research Center of Nevada, conducted the vaccine trials in Las Vegas. He said he's not alarmed about herd immunity being reached, however, we're seeing immunity through infection.
Women 18 to 50 years old, or even 59 and those on birth control should opt for a non-Johnson and Johnson vaccine because of blood clots, Dr. Levin added.
Dr. Levin highlighted several symptoms linked to the J&J vaccine. Symptoms include: vision changes, headaches, stomach problems, pain in the legs or swelling. He said the problems won’t be subtle. It'll be a real pain that should be treated in the Emergency Room.
The situation in India is hard to gauge according Levin. He said while it’s hard to predict the impact whether or not America will see a sudden surge, we are in a really good place and shouldn’t see anything like that.
