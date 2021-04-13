LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas doctors on Tuesday shared their thoughts on the U.S. pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to six reports of blood clots.
Dr. Christina Madison oversees Roseman University’s COVID-19 response.
She said the challenge now will be convincing those already hesitant to get the vaccine to still come in and get either Pfizer or Moderna. She said Roseman has Moderna doses ready to go.
She reminds us that while the blood clots in the six women are serious and need study, it’s six out of 7 million doses administered. Your chance of getting a blood clot if you get COVID-19 is one in five.
Dr. Joe Corcoran is the Chief Medical Officer for HCA Far West.
He took the J&J dose and had typical side effects, but he said he’s not too concerned. He said what this pause will do is likely increase the conversation on the testing dynamic during trials.
The common criticism is there is not enough studies on how people respond to the vaccine among gender and racial lines.
He also said if anyone was hesitant about getting the vaccination in the first place, the FDA and CDC served up a big reason to validate those concerns. He said HCA endorses the pause.
He also said the odds are pretty long, one in a million, where being hit by lightening is two in a million. But like lightening, hitting those odds can be lethal.
