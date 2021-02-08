LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Michael Levin is the lead investigator for Wake Clinical Research Center of Nevada that conducted the Moderna vaccine trial in the valley.
He said his focus now is getting a Moderna trial going among adolescents and children so they too can be vaccinated. He said it’s important because not every child can ride out an infection unharmed and they can also spread it to more vulnerable members of their family.
He said he thinks sites will be selected in mid-March and hopes Las Vegas will be one of the sites.
Dr. Levin also shared his concern about the problems people have had getting a second dose. He believes little by little, the bugs will be worked out. He said the vaccines should be widely available in pharmacies in about two to two-and-a-half months.
Finally, he spoke with FOX5 about the COVID-19 variants and how well Moderna will work against it.
He said it’s a software adjustment in the lab to get Moderna adjusted to taking on new strains. They will be asking some of the participants in the original study to do some testing with the booster. It won’t be as lengthy, just a phase one trial, and he believes rolling out boosters are very doable.
He said even without the booster, the vaccine is quite effective in protecting against variants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.