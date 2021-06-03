LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mega vaccines sites are becoming a thing of the past, with focus shifting to smaller pop-up community clinics.
Dr. Michael Gardner is the Vice Dean of Clinical Affairs and Strategy at the Kirk Kerkorian UNLV School of Medicine. He lead the vaccine outreach efforts while UNLV's mega site was operational.
Dr. Gardner senses that people will be more inclined to visit smaller pop-up sites and doctor's offices versus the mega locations.
Vaccine incentives are becoming popular to get shots in arms. Dr. Gardner said it's a bit strange to offer bribes for something that's good for the public, city and country. He added that if something works he will embrace it.
Dr. Gardner believes we can reach the July 4th dose set by President Biden. He said we’ll never get to 100% vaccination, but the closer we get to 70 or 80%, the closer we are to putting the pandemic behind us.
In terms of booster shots, Dr. Gardner suggest we might not need them.
There is new data that suggests we will get longer immunity off the first shot. He mentioned that companies are doing research to see if booster shots could be combined with flu shots so you might get both at once in the doctor’s office. He added it’s just too early to tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.