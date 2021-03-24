LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Larry Scott is the chief operating officer of Three Square.
His responsibilities include food procurement and warehousing, as well as maintaining quality control of food given out to 125 agency partners that have pantries and in turn, give that food out to hungry Southern Nevadans.
Scott said Clark County was in a “food crisis” a year ago at this time.
While there is still 20% of the population that does not know where their next meal is coming from, he says the crisis was met.
He credits the combined resources of the federal government and the private sector for getting food to people even as everything was shut down.
Scott said they had to adjust on the fly, but now they have solid channels of infrastructure getting food to people and inspecting the food that does go out.
He said the challenge now will be to get the private sector to step up even more as the federal government begins to pull back.
Fortunately, Three Square has added thousands of new donors. He said while the economy may recover quickly, there will be a segment of the population that won’t see any improvement in their own financial picture for some time to come.
Complete BS brought to by the guy who needs a food shortage to ensure his future employment. There is more food in Vegas and America than ever before. So much free food everywhere. Look around. we are fat not thin.
