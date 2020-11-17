LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The nation is waiting for things to look a bit more normal and with two vaccines preparing for distribution, things could change soon.
Dr. Joe Corcoran, Chief Medical Officer for HCA healthcare, said he believes things will start to turn in the later half of 2021.
He said he hopes nothing will knock us off that timeline and his biggest concern is keeping his doctors, nurses and support staff healthy and engaged enough to continue to keep them on the front line.
While the recent spike in COVID-19 cases is keeping frontline workers busy, Dr. Corcoran attributes the sudden surge to tourists, large parties and people not being vigilant about wearing masks.
Thanksgiving is a concern for Dr. Corcoran. He urges the public to look at the most vulnerable member at the family gathering and that everyone play to that person’s level.
Wear a mask, social distance around them and be hygienic, said Dr. Corcoran.
