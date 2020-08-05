LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- John Anzalone is the principal at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, a school with 3,000 students.
He talks about the push now to get ready for distance learning. He said they made a lot of mistakes from the spring when they were thrust into distance learning, but learned accountability will be key for students and teachers alike.
He also talked about what SAT and ACT testing will look like for seniors across the valley.
He said college boards are moving to an online platform and there will be software to track what students are doing to make sure they are not using Google for answers. He said the teacher is using some of that security in their own systems.
Finally, he said the distance learning and digital format will continue even as kids begin to return to the classroom.
The virus has catapulted schools into the future. He admits there’s no substitute for an amazing teacher, but this is what the future will look like.
Sad that a principal of a high school believes that "distance learning" is the future. The future of America is dim.
