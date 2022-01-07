LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Steven Merta is the chief medical officer with Sunrise Hospital. He calls the omicron surge the fifth surge and the positivity rate isn’t a curve, it’s a straight vertical line.
With delta, every infected individual could infect two or three others, but with omicron, an infected individual can infect four others.
This is leading to high emergency room demand and significant stress on hospital employees. Patients are getting sicker quicker and that’s their greatest concern at the moment. He said it doesn’t help that people are coming in to try to get a COVID-19 test.
The omicron variant came to the U.S. from South Africa and it’s believed they are past the peak. FOX5 asked if we are headed in the same direction. He said he’s optimistic that as fast as we’re shooting up, we will come back down, perhaps within a month but that’s thinking positively.
With cases growing by more than 200% but deaths dropping slightly, what does that tell him? He said it’s because omicron focuses on bronchial cells whereas delta infected lung cells, which did more damage.
He also stressed vaccines are still the best way to go and that anyone who says the vaccinated are getting the disease means the vaccine is worthless is missing the point. The goal of the vaccine was to keep people out of the hospital and keep them from dying, and by that metric, it’s been a success.
Is omicron the last chapter? He said viruses need to mutate and this one will continue to make variants. The question is how severe and how transmissible will they be?
