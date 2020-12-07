LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- John Restrepo, economist and principal owner of RCG Economics, shared why a new stimulus deal is critical for Las Vegas moving forward.
Restrepo said an eviction moratorium and mortgage forbearance through 2021 is needed to assist homeowners and property owners.
He also explained how the stock market and real estate market could be thriving despite high rates of unemployment and COVID-19 cases.
He added that you can't have have a healthy real estate market without a flourishing workforce.
When most of the public is eligible for the vaccine, it will be summertime and the virus will be raging, said Restrepo.
