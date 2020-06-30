LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District has been working tirelessly to track COVID-19 in Clark County.
Dr. Vit Kraushaar is SNHD’s only medical investigator and is responsible for overseeing contact tracing efforts in the valley.
Health officials said they are seeing the disease spread widely across different occupations, not limited to just the service or healthcare industries. Healthcare providers continue to be the hardest-hit profession.
In most of the country, the disease spread is more among 18 to 49-year-olds, and it's because of this age group that hospitalization rates are down from April.
Dr. Kraushaar said if people don't wear masks when they can't social distance, then it's a matter of time before the virus spreads to the older demographic.
When discussing the mask mandate, Dr. Kraushaar said it will only work if people wear them consistently and not just for work. He added that people should make their mask a normal part of their lives even if they are annoying.
The SNHD is currently working out details to get testing to any CCSD student who shows signs of illness this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.