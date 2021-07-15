LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Christina Madison oversees Roseman University’s COVID-19 vaccine response. She has been working directly with state and local health departments to help with community outreach.
Dr. Madison said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases are completely preventable. More than half of those infected are under 40 years of age, so it’s younger, unvaccinated individuals who are getting sick. There is a 95% recovery rate, but still hospitalizations are going up. If you are unprotected, you are 80% more likely to catch the Delta variant Dr. Madison said.
On a positive note, Dr. Madison said Nevada did a good job vaccinating the elderly.
Pfizer wants to do a booster shot, but the government is resistant and wants more evidence from the drug maker. Dr. Madison said she believes Pfizer is looking at data out of the UK and Israel that shows breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated individuals. She said those folks tended to be older and their immune systems were depressed. Those people will need a third dose, but if you’re young and otherwise healthy, you do not need a third shot.
Dr. Madison discussed side effects popping up in J&J vaccinated Individuals.
Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a neurological condition that can occur in those with viral illnesses. They also see it with some who gets the flu vaccine. If it were to hit you, it would do so within two weeks of getting the dose. It typically happens in men older than 50 years of age. Dr. Madison said it’s popped up in 100 cases out of the 12.8 million doses so fewer than .001 percent. She said it can be treated and the benefits far outweigh the risks.
