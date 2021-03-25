LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dr. Mark Pandori is director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. He is part of the COVID-19 Task Force and is monitoring cases and variants across Nevada.
He talked about the possibility of a spring break surge. He said he is cautiously optimistic of the situation we are in, and if there is an uptick it will be an environment where more people have immunity, either by illness or by vaccination, so the virus has fewer places to go.
Dr. Pandori said we are on a trajectory to herd immunity but we are not there yet. He said it’s not something you flick a switch on and it happens. More like turning down a stereo, you don’t go from 11 to zero, you go 11, 10, nine, eight, etc., and that’s what’s happening now.
He is very encouraged by the number of people vaccinated.
He said that mask wearing and social distancing is especially important now because it further walls off the virus from any opportunity to grow.
As far as getting back to normal, by July 4 as President Joe Biden set as the goal, Dr. Pandori said that’s early. He said infectious diseases are like camp fires. Unless you really bury them and pour a lot of water on them, one of the hot coals can flare up, which is why we still have TB and influenza after all these years.
He said COVID-19 is in this hiding phase. He said by later in the year, we could approach normalcy.
