LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hear from Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan as she assesses the opening weekend of Las Vegas.
She expresses disappointment that more tourists were not wearing masks and that they need to get tested to make sure they can come back here in three months, six months or a year.
They have officers and employees reporting back on social distancing. She says they have not seen anything egregious enough to merit a shutdown but they can hand down fines and even revoke licenses if necessary.
She talks about future of cashless gaming. They are pushing to allow debit cards at gaming tables as long as it is run through an approved wagering system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.