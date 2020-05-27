LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jhone Ebert is the superintendent of public instruction for the Nevada Department of Education.
She was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak and is now coordinating with the various superintendents on their reopening plans.
Reopening Clark County School District will be driven by conditions down here and won’t be part of a state-wide decision. Counties with no cases will reopen first.
Ebert talks about some of the different scenarios that may play out in the fall ranging from no students returning to class but rather doing distance learning, to doing a mix of some students in/some students out to all students in.
The questions remain if they reopen is how do they do lunch breaks, how do they do outside activities, how do they space students in classrooms. Parental activities are also being discussed.
She also mentioned that counselors are reaching out to students and their families that may be traumatized the pandemic and the shutdown.
