LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Alex Dixon is a member of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force, a group of business leaders and community members that were able to tap their resources in the private sector and philanthropic communities to provide Nevada support during the pandemic.
Their work at the beginning of the pandemic secured PPE for frontline healthcare workers. Now as vaccinations go into the arms of Nevadans, Dixon talks about what’s next.
The group wants to return all kids to the classroom, and indicated it might be time to start setting some deadlines for that to happen.
While the task force lacks the authority to make any decision opening up schools, Dixon indicated they stand ready to support them any way they can.
Dixon is also encouraged by the visitation numbers over the last two weeks.
They are aware of the unknowns still out there like how the COVID-19 variants might be a setback, but he says the group will focus on what they can control. They want to bring more pressure to the federal government to get Nevada’s fair share of vaccinations.
He says this private/public partnership is something that should continue beyond the direct medical response of the pandemic. He said when we pull together philanthropic, private sector, and state resources, we can accomplish tremendous things.
