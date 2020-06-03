LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Alan Feldman worked for 20 years for MGM as a Senior Vice President, Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor for MGM Resorts International for the past 20 years.
He is an internationally respected figure in responsible gaming. He was appointed as Distinguished Fellow of the International Gaming Institute at UNLV where he heads the Institute’s responsible gaming programs.
He is also on the faculty for the International Executive Development Program at the University of Nevada Reno.
For the purposes of this Experts, he talks about casinos reopening in the midst of civil unrest and a pandemic. He believes casinos will go ahead with opening plans. He believes it’s vital for the community’s recovery.
He says customers will see an entirely different Vegas where back of house operations like cleaning will be more upfront to give people a sense of security and health. He says bookings for the first weekend look good but there’s nothing to compare it to.
He also says tourism and entertainment will play a big role in people’s recovery from the scarring of both a pandemic and protests.
